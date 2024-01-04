Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $381.47 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,095,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,349 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cisco Systems worth $381,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

