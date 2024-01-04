Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $54,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $784.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $730.88 and a 200-day moving average of $700.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

View Our Latest Report on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.