Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 62,801 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,801 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $178,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,714,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,647,000 after buying an additional 44,210 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 201,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 858.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 454,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

