Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 251,997 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ONEOK worth $45,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

