Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $541,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after buying an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $380.53 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.