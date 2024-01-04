Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,719 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Elevance Health worth $106,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.4% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $480.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $508.78. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

