Raymond James & Associates Has $94.97 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Constellation Brands worth $94,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $241.41 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Get Our Latest Report on STZ

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.