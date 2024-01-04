Raymond James & Associates Has $87.71 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,712 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Paychex worth $87,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $116.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.85. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

