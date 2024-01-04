Raymond James & Associates Has $86.26 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,791 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of PPG Industries worth $86,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 255,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in PPG Industries by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $145.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

