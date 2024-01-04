Raymond James & Associates Acquires 6,234 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $106,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 511.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $703.37 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $561.06 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $690.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.64. The stock has a market cap of $277.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

