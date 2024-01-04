Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,386 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Phillips 66 worth $79,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day moving average of $114.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,653. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.