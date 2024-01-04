Raymond James & Associates Acquires 30,336 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,336 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of American Electric Power worth $90,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

