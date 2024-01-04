Raymond James & Associates Acquires 106,410 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,410 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $81,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,032 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 218,244 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $827,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

