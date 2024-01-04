Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Proximus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Proximus

Proximus Stock Performance

Proximus Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Proximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.