Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PROV

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of PROV opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $89.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.