PROG (NYSE:PRG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRG. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

PROG Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PRG opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.76. PROG has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PROG will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the third quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in PROG during the first quarter worth $1,787,400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PROG during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

