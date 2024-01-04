Private Ocean LLC Sells 146,715 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

