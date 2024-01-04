Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $456.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.72. The company has a market cap of $364.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $380.53 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

