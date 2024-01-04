Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PFBC opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $77.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

