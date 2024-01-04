Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

PW stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.59.

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Power REIT by 313.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Power REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

