Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.78

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.78 and last traded at $82.78, with a volume of 89738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Get Popular alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BPOP

Popular Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Popular by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,581,000 after purchasing an additional 846,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Popular by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after purchasing an additional 786,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.