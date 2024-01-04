Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth $202,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth $4,093,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 572.6% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 237,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 201,807 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth $131,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BPOP. Citigroup assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $82.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.21 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

