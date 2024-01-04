PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on PJT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PJT

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 1,625.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PJT Partners by 67.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 423.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:PJT opened at $97.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $104.15.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.