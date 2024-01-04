Piper Sandler Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $455.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

Microsoft stock opened at $370.60 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.65. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

