Piper Sandler Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $630.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $610.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.57.

NYSE HUBS opened at $533.27 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $267.99 and a twelve month high of $593.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.13 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,246 shares of company stock worth $21,068,155. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 607.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

