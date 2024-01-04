Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,774 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

