Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in Kroger by 77.5% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

NYSE:KR opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

