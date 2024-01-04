Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 6,792 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 56,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 21,603 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 360.4% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACWI stock opened at $100.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $84.92 and a one year high of $102.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

