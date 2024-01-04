Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.69 and last traded at $33.69. Approximately 348,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,095,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 666.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,180.44%.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,964,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 182.1% during the second quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 713,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 460,776 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 18.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Perrigo by 31.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 517,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after acquiring an additional 122,577 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

