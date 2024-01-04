Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.
PERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Perion Network Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of PERI stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
