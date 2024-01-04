Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

PERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,055,000 after buying an additional 945,194 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,199,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Perion Network by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,039,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133,242 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

