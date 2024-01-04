Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 14,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,722,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,278,425 shares of company stock worth $149,403,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,549 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,236 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 379,059 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Peabody Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 308,318 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

