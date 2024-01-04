Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

PRMRF stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.64.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $321.07 million during the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

