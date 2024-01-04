Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 128,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

