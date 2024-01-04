Oppenheimer Upgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Outperform

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $142.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $108.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $207.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,985 shares of company stock worth $12,461,956 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

