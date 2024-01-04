OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.17.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

