NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$15.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total transaction of C$1,234,628.04. Company insiders own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

TSE:NVA opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.96. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$9.93 and a 1 year high of C$13.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.60.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.05. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 32.78%. The business had revenue of C$360.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.6896024 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

