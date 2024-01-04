Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.1 %

NTNX stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $317,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,605,105.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,720. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

