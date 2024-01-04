Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $950.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,400 shares of company stock worth $383,732. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,235,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,255,000 after purchasing an additional 53,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132,198 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

