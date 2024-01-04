Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Down 6.3%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.78. 5,087,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 14,363,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.