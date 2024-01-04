NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $3.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.23.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
