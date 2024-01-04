NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $3.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.23.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth $41,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

