nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get nCino alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on nCino

nCino Price Performance

NCNO opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. nCino has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at $694,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $281,967. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in nCino by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in nCino by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in nCino by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.