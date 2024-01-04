Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter worth $122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

