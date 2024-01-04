National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 240,793 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 484% from the previous session’s volume of 41,207 shares.The stock last traded at $41.21 and had previously closed at $39.56.

National Research Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 19.33%.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. National Research’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $157,017.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,160,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,865,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 57,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,519 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in National Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in National Research by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in National Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Research by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in National Research by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.