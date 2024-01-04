National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 184.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.2% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

