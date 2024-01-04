NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NNVC opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.83. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NanoViricides
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.