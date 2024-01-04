NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.83. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NanoViricides Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

