MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35. 273,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,484,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
The company has a market capitalization of $922.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 74.12%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
