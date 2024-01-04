MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35. 273,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,484,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $922.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 74.12%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

