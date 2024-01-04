M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Down 3.2 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average of $127.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.