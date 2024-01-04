Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $578.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $553.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.16. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.70 and a fifty-two week high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,357,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $1,868,166.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 999,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,357,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,490 shares of company stock valued at $21,290,955 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.58.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

