Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 3,791 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $761,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

