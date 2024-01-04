Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 170 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average of $79.90.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.